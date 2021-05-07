Russia may vaccine na 1 turok lang

Ayon kay Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev, Huwebes, “The Sputnik Light vaccine significantly reduces the possibility of severe cases leading to hospitalization, with only one injection needed.”

“The single-dose regimen solves the challenge of immunizing large groups in a shorter time, which is especially important during the acute phase of the spread of coronavirus, achieving herd immunity faster,” dagdag niya.

Sinaad ng RDIF na itong one-dose bakuna ay 79.4 porsiyentong epektibo laban sa SARS-CoV-2.

Epektibo rin umano ang Sputnik Light laban sa ‘lahat ng mga bagong strain ng coronavirus’, ayon sa ipinakita ng Gamaleya Center sa mga laboratory test nito.