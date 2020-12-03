Ruby Ruiz best actress sa Afghanistan

Nakakatuwang malaman na napapansin talaga ang mga Pinay sa iba’t ibang international film festival, pagdating sa husay sa aktingan.

Hindi na nga lang sina Nora Aunor, Jaclyn Jose ang nabibiyayaan ng karangalan sa ibang bansa, dahil pati ang mga artistang si Ruby Ruiz ay gumagawa na rin ng eksena sa ibang bansa.

Waging-wagi nga si Ruby sa 6th Heart International Women Film Festival sa Afghanistan bilang best actress para sa pelikulang Iska na siya nga ang bida. Ang Iska ay dinirek ni Theodore Boborol.

Unang nanalo si Ruby para sa Iska noong 2019 sa Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival. At wagi rin siya sa 15th Harlem International Film Festival in New York.

“I humbly accept and thank the members of the Jury for the honor of “Best Actress” this year at the 6th Herat International Women’s Film Festival held in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“I share this Award with all those who portray the role of Iska, a grandmother, and mother everyday, all over the world. We may be isolated but we are not alone. The Lord is with us all.

“My son, Luis, a budding filmmaker, is my inspiration from him I draw strength everyday.

“More so during this time when we are all struggling from a Pandemic, I thank those who believe in me as an Actor and to those that took time to watch on Netflix or during ISKA’s festival run, maraming salamat po,” sabi ni Ruby sa kanyang Instagram. (Dondon Sermino)