NAGPAALAM na sa Phoenix Suns si Ricky Rubio matapos mai-trade sa OKC Thunder kapalit ni Chris Paul.

Ayon sa tweet ni Rubio, “thank you Phoenix. Ot was a fun year. You guys have something real good cooking. Gonna miss my dawgz.”

“ValleyBoyz. Thanks to everyone for the support thru the ups and downs. Undefeated in the Bubble 8-0,” dagdag pa nito. (Sarah Jireh Asido)