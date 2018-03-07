Roxas, Abad, Abaya kasuhan ng plunder sa MRTirik – Duterte

PINAKAKASUHAN na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng plunder ang mga dating opisyal ng pamahalaan na may kinalaman sa hindi matapos-tapos na problema ng Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na inatasan ng Pangulo si Solicitor General Jose Calida na habulin sa korte at ipursige ang kaso laban kina Manuel ‘Mar’ Roxas, Joseph Emilio Abaya, na kapwa naging kalihim ng Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) at dating Budget Secretary Florencio ‘Butch’ Abad.

Ang problema ng MRT-3 ang isa sa mga natalakay aniya sa pulong ng gabinete noong Lunes ng gabi sa Malacañang.

Sinabi ni Roque na hanggang ngayon ay kuwestiyon pa rin kung bakit ipinagkaloob ng mga dating opisyal ang maintenance contract sa isang kompanya na wala namang track record.

“We know already that it includes the former transportation secretary, that includes even Mr. Mar Roxas, it includes Budget Secretary Abad and among others.

This is for the award of the contract to a company with absolutely no track record; and a company that was obligated to repair 26 coaches and they only delivered two; and they even supplied the wrong signaling system,” ayon kay Roque.