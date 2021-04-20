Ross gusto good vibes

AYAW ni Chris Ross ng negative vibes, halata sa kanyang posts.

Hangga’t maaari, puro positive ang San Miguel Beermen guard.

“My belief is stronger than your doubt,” anang 36-year-old Fil-Am.

isa si Ross sa mga naiinip na sa pandemic.

Tulad ng ibang players, gusto na niyang maglaro pero nakabitin pa ang Season 46 ng PBA dahil sa pandemic.

Tigil din ang workout at practice.

“Sitting in the room thinking about when things were normal,” dagdag ni Ross.

Sa kabila ng pagkainip, puro happy thoughts lang daw. Kailangan ng positibong pananaw kahit sa gitna ng krisis.

Kailangan, lagi lang masaya.

“Happiness is a choice. No matter what goes on in your life, choose to be happy,” parating pa ni Ross. “There will be down days but more times than not choose to smile and be happy and your life will change.”

Sa halip na magpaka-nega, may abiso si Ross:

“Spread happiness and love! Blessings to all of y’all!!” (VE)