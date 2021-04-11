Roque natulungan ng remdesivir, steroid sa virus

INAMIN ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na normal na ang kanyang pakiramdam sa ikatlong araw ng pagkakataratay sa ospital matapos tamaan sa ikalawang pagkakataon ng Covid-19.

“But I do feel normal already on my 3rd day of confinement, enough to do my thrice a week briefings. Will check into a TTMF (temporary treatment and monito­ring facility) on Friday to complete my 14 days of isolation. Thx again for all your well wishes and prayers,” ayon sa Facebook post ng Palace official.

Sinabi pa ni Roque kahapon na mananatili siya sa hindi binanggit na ospital hanggang sa Abril 15.

“I am better after only one vial of remdesivir and steroids. I came in at the right time since pneumonia was caught early on. Doctors won’t discharge me though until 4 more vials of remdesivir which means I will be confined until Thursday,” ani Roque.

Unang nagpositibo si Roque sa virus nitong Marso 15. (Prince Golez)