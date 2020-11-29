Roque idiniin na sumunod sa health measures sa Cebu event

Idiniin ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na sumunod ito sa health measures nang magkaroon ito ng pagtitipon sa Bantayan Island, Cebu.

Inulan ng batikos mula sa social media nitong Biyernes si Roque nang ipinunto ng mga netizen sa isang larawan ang kawalan ng social distancing sa nasabing pagtitipon .

“I was totally taken aback by the huge crowd that came when I went to Cebu yesterday, November 27, to grace the official opening of the Bantayan Island Airport. The venue was open air as it was held by the beach but I had to reiterate for the audience to keep on their masks,” pahayag mula kay Roque.

Dugtong pa nito, “As a precautionary measure, I observed physical distancing and reminded those who were present to observe the minimum health standards. Also, I did not shake hands and I wore a face mask,”

Hindi rin umano inasahan ng opisyal na dadagsa ang tao sa local government event.

“The activity where I was seen speaking before a crowd was organized by the local government, which I had no control [over as] a guest. I was later informed that the local official/s mentioned in interview/s that they did not expect the huge turnout of people as well,” litanya nito.

“Be that as it may, they advised the public to wear face masks and there was general compliance, as seen in the pictures that came out,” paliwanag pa ni Roque. (JAT)