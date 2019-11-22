Roque: Criminal Justice System sa PH napalpak sa Maguindanao massacre case

Dili makatarunganon nga magpaabot og usa ka dekada aron makuha ang hustisya sa nahitabong nga 2009 Maguindanao massacre, matud ni kanhi Presidential Spokesperson Atty. Harry Roque.

Giingong napalpak ang criminal justice system sa nasud sa pagsulbad sa maong kaso diin 58 ang namatay, 32 mga tigbalita ang namatay sa lungsud Ampatuan, Nobyembre 23, 2009.

“So, you can see that, on the basis of this case, that all the pillars of the criminal justice system failed. What are the different pillars? There’s the police, there’s the courts, there’s the prosecution, and there’s society,” pamahayag ni Roque sa usa ka programa sa CNN Philippines karong adlawa Huwebes, Nobyembre 21, 2019.

“You can see that there’s defects in every pillar: the police did not apprehend all the accused, the prosecution should have limited the number of accused. Why charge 198 (individuals) for 58 counts? My earlier computation was it will take a thousand years before we could finish,” dugang pa niya..

“You have to trim down the list of the accused, because you can’t put everyone in jail,” saad umano ni Roque kay De Lima sa unang araw nito bilang Justice Secretary noong 2010.

Kahinumduman nga nahimong legal counsel si Roque sa pipila ka biktima sa Maguindanao Massacre sa wala pa kini nahimong tigpamaba ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.