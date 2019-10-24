Romero: May libreng WiFi sa venue ng polo

NAGTAMBALAN ang Philippine National Federation of Polo Players (PNFPP), PLDT at Smart WiFi, magkakaroon ng libreng WiFi services ang Miguel Romero Field sa Calatagan, Batangas para sa 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Ma-eenjoy ng mga participant, official at special guest, kasama ang royalties at top government officials mula Brunei, Malaysia at Indonesia ang libreng WiFi na mapapanood rin ang mga laban via livestream.

“World-class venue like ours needs excellent communication and we’re happy PLDT-Smart is helping us,” pahayag ni House Deputy Speaker and PNFPP founding director Mikee Romero (1 Pacman Partylist). “PLDT-Smart will provide the Miguel Romero field with high speed connectivity and I am certain everything will go on smoothly.”

“For some polo players and officials, it’s going to be business as usual for them. They don’t have to worry about their businesses back home because they can communicate through the help of PLDT,” dagdag pa ni Romero.

Kamakailan ay pinirmahan ang agreement para sa libreng WiFi nina Romero at top PLDT-Smart officials, sa pangunguna ni Chief Revenue Officer at Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio at Jovy Hernandez, president and senior vice president ng PLDT.

Present rin sa signing of agreement sina AirAsia executive Erick Arejola at competition manager Camila Lastrilla.

Ilan naman sa mga laban ay gaganapin sa Iñigo Zobel Field sa Calatagan. (JAT)