RobSha ikakasa: Gabby dedma sa panawagan ni Sharon

Larawan ng kasiyahan ngayon ang Megastar na si Sharon Cuneta dahil sa sunod-sunod na projects niya mapa-pelikula o endorsements man.

Sabi nga niya sa ginawa niyang Instagram Live, “Ang dami kong gifts sa inyo. I’m very happy. I’m very inspired. There are so many things I’m waiting for final words for certain projects and that’s gonna be a big surprise.”

Sinagot din ni Sharon yung posibilidad na makagawa siyang muli ng movie with Gabby Concepcion, Richard Gomez at Robin Padilla. At mukhang sa tatlo, si Robin ang may chance.

Dedma nga kasi si Gabby sa ‘panawagan’ ni Sharon na magsama sila sa pelikula.

Aniya with Gabby and Richard, “I’m sorry but we don’t have any idea where Gabby Concepcion is. Even if I want to do a movie with him, I don’t know if he’s interested to do a movie with me.

“I also don’t know where Richard Gomez is. Of course, he’s the Mayor of Ormoc but I personally feel our team-up has run-out its course. He’s focused on being Mayor and I’m focus on another thing. And we’re just two different people now. I don’t think there’s gonna be a movie with him.”

Dahil pareho silang VIVA artist naman ni Robin, baka raw mas may posibilidad na magkasama sila.

“There might be a movie with Robin,” sabi niya.

“Pero, hindi pa sigurado. Pwedeng sa kanya ang susunod sa susunod ko. Depende kay Boss Vic (del Rosario) yan.”

Sa ngayon daw, talagang hindi niya inakalang kung kailan siya nagsabing magreretiro na siya sa showbiz, saka naman dumating ang maraming offers sa kanya.

Pero yung hinihintay raw niyang project na ma-finalize na lang ang talagang sobrang nagpapa-excite sa kanya at hindi na nga raw siya makapaghintay na mai-share kung ano ito.

Kylie, Aljur todo lambingan uli

Pagkatapos ng mga naging sunod-sunod na “emo” post ni Kylie Padilla at maintriga nga sila ni Aljur Abrenica bilang mag-asawa na mukhang may problema o hiwalay na, heto’t nag-post si Kylie na mas bonded na raw sila as family.

Nakagat ng aso ang anak nila ni Aljur at dahil daw sa pangyayaring ito, tila na-realized nila ni Aljur ang strength nila as family.

Sey niya, “So unbelievably proud of this boy. He is strong, he is resilient and he has such a wonderful sense of humor. Even through the scariest time of his life he proved to be even stronger than even mama and papa. This time we had together has bonded us even more. It is truly through struggle we find strength and a new perspective and it is life’s way of teaching us to appreciate what we have and what is front of us. Family through and through.”