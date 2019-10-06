Robredo VP pa rin anuman desisyon ng PET

MAPAPANATILI ni Vice-President Leni Robredo ang kanyang puwesto­ anuman ang maging desisyon ng Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) hinggil sa protesta ni dating­ Senador Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ ­Marcos Jr.

Sinabi ito ng abogado ni Robredo na si Atty. Romulo Macalintal dahil ireresolba lang ng PET kung tuloy pa ang election protest ni Marcos sa oras na may desisyon na sila sa initial recount ng balota sa tatlong pilot province – ang Camarines Sur, Iloilo at Negros Oriental.

“If the PET says that Marcos has made a substantial recovery, then the PET will rule that the protest shall continue, insofar as the ballots and/or election returns questioned by Marcos from 22 remaining ­provinces and 5 highly urbanized cities,” paliwanag ng abogado.

“In which case, Robredo remains as Vice President pending recount of ballots or returns from said 22 provinces and 5 HUCs,” dagdag pa niya.

Kung ilalabas naman ng PET na bigo si Marcos na makakuha ng ‘subs­tantial recovery’ mula sa recount ng balota sa tatlong probinsya, ang kanyang protesta ay idi-dismiss na.

Kapag ito ang sitwasyon, ang pagkapanalo ni Robredo noong 2016 vice-presidential race ay kumpirmado na.

Matatandaan na tinalo ni Robredo si Marcos sa 2016 vice-presidential elections sa kalamangan na higit 260,000 boto.

Hindi naman ito matanggap ni Marcos kaya’t naghain ng protesta sa PET.