Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Robredo sa mga Pinoy: Lumaban kung kailangan

News
By Abante News Online
0 15

Hinikayat ni Bise Presidente Leni Robredo ang mga Pilipino kasabay ng paggunita sa Araw ng mga Bayani na sa panahon ng krisis ay ‘lumaban kung kinakailangan’ para sa bansa.

Ayon kay Robredo, gaya ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay kinilala niya ang mga frontliner sa panahon ng pandemya.

Related Posts

Nag-enroll sa private, public school halos 24M na

P550B ayuda sa gobyerno vs COVID

NCR GCQ pa more, curfew pinaiksi

“We honor today the many heroes who struggled, fought, sacrificed for our nation; who spoke truth to power and braved death or persecution; who exhibited courage, and in so doing, helped chart our destiny as a people,” ani Robredo.

“We honor not one or a few names, but the countless others who were, or continue to be, animated by the same imperatives that drive us in times of crisis: Love those beyond your immediate circle; expand these circles to go beyond family or friends; care for the community, care for the country.”

“Do this, despite fear and uncertainty. Fight, if necessary; do not shrink from struggle or sacrifice. Be kind and be brave,” aniya pa. (Tina Mendoza/Kiko Cueto)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Digong makaka-chat hari ng Jordan sa pandemya

Duterte pumunta sa Jolo

Dumadaming COVID carrier sa pulis nakakaalarma

1 of 374