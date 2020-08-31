Robredo sa mga Pinoy: Lumaban kung kailangan

Hinikayat ni Bise Presidente Leni Robredo ang mga Pilipino kasabay ng paggunita sa Araw ng mga Bayani na sa panahon ng krisis ay ‘lumaban kung kinakailangan’ para sa bansa.

Ayon kay Robredo, gaya ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay kinilala niya ang mga frontliner sa panahon ng pandemya.

“We honor today the many heroes who struggled, fought, sacrificed for our nation; who spoke truth to power and braved death or persecution; who exhibited courage, and in so doing, helped chart our destiny as a people,” ani Robredo.

“We honor not one or a few names, but the countless others who were, or continue to be, animated by the same imperatives that drive us in times of crisis: Love those beyond your immediate circle; expand these circles to go beyond family or friends; care for the community, care for the country.”

“Do this, despite fear and uncertainty. Fight, if necessary; do not shrink from struggle or sacrifice. Be kind and be brave,” aniya pa. (Tina Mendoza/Kiko Cueto)