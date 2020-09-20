Robredo, NDFP peace talk nilutang

INTERESADO ang National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) na makipag-usap kay Vice President Leni Robredo tungkol sa pagpapatuloy ng usapang pangkapayapaan sa Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP).

Sabi ni NDFP Negotiating Panel interim chairperson Julie de Lima sa CPP’s Ang Bayan, dapat daw makipagtalakayan ang NDFP sa mga oposisyon, partikular sa Liberal Party.

Dapat din aniyang hikayatin ang “constitutional successor” upang maituloy ang peace negotation “as a rallying point in the effort to oust Duterte”.

“Prospects for resuming the peace negotiations after Duterte, whether he is ousted or he finishes his term, are possible and desirable,” wika pa ni de Lima.

Matatandaang kinansela ng Pangulo ang peace talks noong Hulyo 2017 sa kasagsagan ng talakayan sa CASER.

Ayon sa NDFP panel chair, may mga nakasaad na probisyon sa CASER na tumutugon sa isyu ng pandemyang COVID-19. (RC)