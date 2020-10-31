Robredo bilib kay Galvez

PINURI ni Vice President Leni Robredo si National Policy Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. sa kanyang malaking papel na ginagampanan para sa bayan.

Pero giit ni Robredo may malaki pa rin na pagkukulang sa leadership sa coronavirus response.

Ginawa ng pangalawang pangulo ang pahayag sa isang webinar ng International City/County Management Association – University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance kung saan present din si Galvez.

Binanggit ni Robredo sa nasabing webinar na napaka-efficient ni Galvez sa kanyang posisyon.

Pero hindi umano ito kaya ni Galvez at ilang government agencies lang.

“I think what is lacking is harmony among the moving parts. Harmony among the many things that these agencies are doing. Ang Tagalog term for that is parang walang tumitimon, walang kumukundoktor (the one navigating, conducting).

And I think that is very important for a leader to keep doing that on a daily basis,” dagdag ni Robredo. (Kiko Cueto)