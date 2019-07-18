Robredo, 35 pa sinampahan ng sedisyon sa ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ video
ISINAMPA nitong Huwebes ng Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) ang kasong inciting to sedition laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo, at 35 pang indibiduwal matapos silang ituro bilang nasa likod ng ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ video.
Ang kasong isinampa sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ay hango sa rebelasyon ng nagpakilalang ‘Bikoy’ sa video na si Peter Joemel Advincula.
Related Posts
Bukod sa sedition, kasong cyberlibel, libel, estafa, harboring a criminal and obstruction of justice ang sinampa laban sa Vice President, Senador Leila de Lima, Risa Hontiveros at dating Senador Antonio Trillanes IV.
Damay din ang mga natalong kandidato ng Otso Diretso na sina dating Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, dating Sen. Bam Aquino, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, Moro civic leader Samira Gutoc, ex-Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, election lawyer Romulo Macalintal at Erin Tañada.
Isinahog din sa kaso ang mga kritiko ng administrasyon na sina Archbishop Socrates Villegas at Pablo Virgilio David, Bishop Honesto Ongtioco at Teodoro Bacani Jr., at mga pari na sina Albert Alejo at Robert Reyes, dating Education Secretary Bro. Armin Luistro, dating SC spokesperson Theodore Te at iba pang mga opisyal ng Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).