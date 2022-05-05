Robinsons Malls Thanks All Moms with Exciting Deals and Surprises

Our mothers merit much more than just one flower-filled Sunday in May. For all that they have done and for many more that they would unconditionally do for us, we could not thank our moms enough. Yes, expressing our gratitude could be daunting, but we always try our best to put a smile on her face to make her feel appreciated and treasured.

For Mother’s Day this year, Robinsons Malls goes all out with week-long activities and promotions to fete the first and greatest woman in our lives. From May 1 to 15, shoppers can look forward to a slew of major shopping discounts, exclusive offers and great gifts specially curated for all the mothers in our lives.

“Moms hold a special place in every Filipino’s heart, and we want to make sure that they feel appreciated in every way possible while inside Robinsons Malls. With our ‘Thank You, Mom’ theme, we hope to show them how much they mean to us by giving them the most delightful shopping, dining, and leisure experiences,” shares Robinsons Malls Senior Vice President and General Manager, Arlene Magtibay.

This weekend, different Robinsons Malls will offer Dining Deals where you can treat Mom to her favorite dishes and get discounts and freebies at select restaurants. Mommies will be treated to free roses and acoustic serenades at Robinsons Place Naga, Robinsons Palawan, Robinsons Pangasinan, and Robinsons Place Bacolod. If she’s the type who loves getting pampered, take her to participating tenant partners where she can go for a free haircut, body massage, or other pampering services until May 15.

If Mom likes to keep her hands busy with assorted crafts and hobbies, “mommy workshops” are scheduled on May 7 and 8 where they can learn how to make body scrubs at Robinsons Place Imus, resin art at Robinsons Town MallMalabon, flower arranging at Robinsons Place Palawan, plant care at Robinsons Place Naga, pot painting at Robinsons Place Butuan, and cookie decorating at Robinsons Galleria

Cebu. Not to be missed are the scheduled “MOMpreneur” seminars on May 7 and 8 at Robinsons Ilocos Norte, Robinsons Place Santiago, Robinsons Place La Union, Robinsons Place Pangasinan and Robinsons Galleria Cebu where enterprising mothers can get some helpful tips on how to start and run a small business.

After two years of restricted movement due to the pandemic, many of us are grabbing the chance to be with our moms and loved ones, which in itself is a reason for celebration. And aside from the fun get togethers and usual family feasts, we all just love to keep the special moments alive through photos – lots of photos.

For the entire month of May, Robinsons Malls has come up with picture-worthy events including dance fitness classes at Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons Starmills Pampanga and Robinson Place Bacolod; mother- daughter fashion shows at Robinsons Dasmarinas and Robinsons Place Lipa; and special art exhibits at Robinsons Novaliches and Robinsons Place La Union.

There’s a whole lot more in store for all our moms so make sure to follow the official Robinsons Malls Facebook and Instagram accounts and download the RMalls+ app for app-exclusive offers, freebies, and other special deals. This Mother’s Day and for always, show Mom how much she means to you—in-person or online— but always in Robinsons Malls style.