Robinsons Malls supports The National Government’s Bayanihan, Bakunahan with 33 Robinsons Mall as Vaccination Sites.

Thirty-three (33) Robinsons Malls nationwide are set to be inoculation sites of the government’s mass 3-day vaccination campaign dubbed as Bayanihan, Bakunahan, starting November 29 – December 1, 2021. The said inoculation drive aims to jab 15 millions Filipinos against COVID-19.

The unvaccinated public can be assured that the sites located in Robinsons Malls are not only convenient and accessible, but also clean, safe and secure as it follows government-mandated health and safety protocols.

The 3-day vaccination drive will happen in these participating Robinsons Malls: Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Galleria South, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Place Dasma, Robinsons Place Imus, Robinsons Town Mall Malabon, Forum Robinsons, Robinsons Place Antipolo, Robinsons Place Las Pinas, Robinsons Place General Trias, Robinsons Luisita, Robinsons Place Palawan, Robinsons Place Tuguegarao, Robinsons Place Ormoc, Robinsons Place Malolos, Robinsons Place La Union, Robinsons Starmills, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Robinsons Place Santiago, Robinsons Place Jaro, Robinsons Cybergate Cebu, Robinsons Place Roxas, Robinsons Place Tacloban, Robinsons North Tacloban, Robinsons Place Bacolod, Robinsons Place Dumaguete, Robinsons Place Iligan, Robinsons Place Butuan, Robinsons Place Tagum, Robinsons CDO, and Robinsons Place Gen San.

While Robinsons Place Pangasinan and Robinsons Place Antique will be c onducting the vaccination drive on November 29 only.

To get more details and updates, follow Robinsons Malls in Facebook and Instagram.###