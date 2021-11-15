Robinsons Malls Redefines shopping experience in Zamboanga

Pagadianons will soon have their new favorite destination for shopping, dining, and leisure activities as Robinsons Malls breaks ground in Zamboanga del Sur’s capital known for it’s luscious landscape and picturesque terrains. The ceremony which marks another milestone in the province’s rich history will be held on November 19, 2021 and will be attended by the city’s key local government officials and executives from Robinsons Land Corporation.

Robinsons Place Pagadian will be at the forefront of commercial life in the area, as it is strategically located within the vicinity of the city’s Capitol and famous landmarks Plaza Luz and Legislative Building. Its central location paves the way for more local entrepreneurs and businesses to capitalize on the city’s growing ​market and booming economy.

The mall will be host to an exciting mix of local and international retail shops, a wide selection of fine and casual dining options, and other exciting amenities guaranteed to enhance the shopping and lifestyle experiences of Pagadianons. Main attractions will include a Food Hall, Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Movieworld and Robinsons Department Store.​

The mall design will be a sight to behold, as it takes inspiration from and mimics the geometric shapes and colors of the Vinta – a traditional outrigger boat used by the locals as fishing vessel, cargo ship and houseboat. The mall facade will showcase an eye-catching symmetry creating a playful and colorful imagery that mirrors the iconic vessels.

All these and more will make Robinsons Place Pagadian not just the City’s newest attraction but also the best place for Pagadianons to experience malling like no other.