Robinsons Malls Partners with COMELEC for Accessible and Convenient Voters Registration

By Abante News
The partnership between Robinsons Malls and COMELEC made voter registration possible in over 30 Robinsons Malls nationwide. The ceremonial agreement signing was attended by (from left to right) External Affairs and Operations Support Director Mr. Irwing L. Wu, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Robinsons Land Corporation Ms. Arlene G. Magtibay, COMELEC Commissioner Hon. Aimee P. Ferolino, Deputy Executive Director for Operations Dir. Teopisto E. Elnas Jr. and Director IV of EBAD Dir. Divine Blas-Perez.

The Commission on Elections recently announced the resumption of Voter Registration for new qualified voters, accommodation for transfer/change/correction of entries, reactivation and reinstatement and inclusion of registration records. Voter registration will run in over 30 Robinsons Malls nationwide.

“With this partnership, COMELEC is targeting new voters for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls to register during the registration period,” says COMELEC spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco in a statement.

“Robinsons Malls remains committed to supporting the government’s various initiatives through our Lingkod Pinoy programs nationwide. This partnership with COMELEC allows us to provide our customers with convenient and accessible means to get registered for the next scheduled elections,” said Ms. Arlene G. Magtibay, RLC Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager.

Voter registration is ongoing until July 23 at the following Robinsons Malls nationwide, namely: Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Cainta, Robinsons Place Antipolo, Robinsons Place Pangasinan, Robinsons Place Santiago, Robinsons Place Malolos, Robinsons Starmills Pampanga, Robinsons Place Angeles, Robinsons Town Mall Malabon, Robinsons Place General Trias, Robinsons Tagaytay, Robinsons Place Lipa, Robinsons Place Palawan, Robinsons Place Bacolod, Robinsons Place Roxas, , Robinsons Place Antique, Robinsons Place Dumaguete, Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Robinsons Place Tacloban, Robinsons North Tacloban, Robinsons Place GenSan, Robinsons Place Valencia, Robinsons Cagayan de Oro and Robinsons Place Iligan. Robinsons Cybergate Cebu and Robinsons Place Pavia recently concluded its voter registration. Residents from Manila may register until July 24 at Robinsons Place Manila and Robinsons Otis.

For more information about registration schedules and locations, please follow Robinsons Malls official social media sites and the Comelec website.

COMELEC Commissioner Hon. Aimee P. Ferolino expressed her gratitude towards the partnership between Robinsons Malls and Commission on Elections.
Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Robinsons Land Corporation Ms. Arlene G. Magtibay welcomed the Commission of Elections to Robinsons Malls and expressed her excitement for the partnership between Robinsons Malls and COMELEC.
