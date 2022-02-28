Robinsons Malls marks special events in Celebration of Women’s Month

International Women’s Day (IWD) has evolved and grown since it was first observed in the early 1900s. What used to be a day-long event that focused on women, their causes and achievements is now celebrated for the entire month of March. The United Nations organizations defines IWD as “a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.”

Given the strides women have achieved in recent years, IWD is certainly worth celebrating. Hilary Clinton put it best when she said, “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” Around the world, women are given bouquets of bright yellow mimosas (Italy), roses (Russia), and carnations or tulips (Poland) on IWD. In Italy in previous years, women were granted free admission to museums as well as free medical checkups in over 200 hospitals.

This month, Robinsons Malls pays tribute to women from all walks of life with a short yet powerful message to “Celebrate Her.” That “her” can be anyone from your grandmother, mother or aunt to your sister, cousin, daughter or friend. Different Robinsons Malls nationwide have prepared a series of special activities, promos, and deals especially for the ladies starting with its Women’s Fair, a shopping and food bazaar featuring the best finds for beauty, health, fitness, and other exciting offers.

The popular mall chain will also train the spotlight on local businesses owned by female entrepreneurs, as well as feature female artists and musicians in busking sessions around various malls. Mallgoers can stroll leisurely around the mall and take photos at Women’s Month photo walls and share their selfies on social media to spread the positive vibes online. Mark your calendars and take advantage of Robinsons Malls’ Great 3.3. Sale, where you can enjoy as much as 70% off on various items mall-wide.

“As a woman myself, I’m so glad that there are increasingly greater opportunities for young women to reach their goals in whatever field they choose. Women today are also breaking proverbial glass ceilings everywhere, even in what used to be male-dominated fields like sports, technology, government service, and even the retail industry,” said Arlene Magtibay, SVP and General Manager of Robinsons Malls.

In a report released in late February, the Switzerland-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) ranked 74 countries based on how large a percentage of those who applied for patents in 2021 were female. The Philippines ranked second with 38% of applications coming from Pinay inventors.

“At Robinsons Malls, we believe that women deserve to be celebrated for all that they are. We want them to get the experiences they deserve in our malls, be it in shopping, dining, or leisure activities,” Magtibay added.

Watch out for art exhibitions in various Robinsons Malls as National Arts Month 2022 coincides with the Women’s Month celebrations. The ARTablado exhibits will provide meaningful opportunity for women and their families and friends to appreciate Filipino-made paintings, sculptures, and other art pieces, all in support of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ theme this year, “Sining ng Pag-asa” (Art of Hope).

Fun fitness activities have also been lined up including yoga and dance exercise sessions, hula hoops, skating, and more. Thrill-seekers can also go-kart to their heart’s content thanks to a special Driftito Academy promo for the ladies. For young girls, Robinsons Malls has prepared Treats for RKids in several malls for all weekends of March. For busy gals and stay-at-home moms who prefer to shop from the comfort of home, personal shoppers Robbie & Rosie are ready to assist with free shopper services and fast delivery.

RMalls+ App Exclusive Deals offer special discount vouchers on spa, salon, and skincare products and services. All shoppers have to do is download the RMalls+ App and register to enjoy app-exclusive deals, freebies, and special offers. They can also enjoy the VIP treatment with free access to the VIP Pay Lounge, free parking, and more. To download the app and claim your exclusive vouchers, click here or visit http://onelink.to/rmallsplusapp.

Celebrating womanhood can mean many things for different women. It could be indulging one’s creative side by seeing an art exhibit or trying something new—like go-karting—for the first time. Yet others may choose to make special memories with loved ones, like a mother- daughter salon date or sharing stories with friends over coffee and dessert. “Here’s to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” –