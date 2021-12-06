Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club donates to Animal Welfare Group, sponsors a Senior Shelter Dog

Robinsons Malls through its Happy Pets Club, has a program that reinforces its commitment in promoting responsible pet ownership through partnerships with two of the country’s well-established Pet Advocacy Groups – Animal Kingdom Foundation and Pawssion Project.

The collaboration between Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club and these two Pet Advocacy groups is for one of the most vital aspect of proper pet parenting- Spaying and Neutering.

Realizing that Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club’s Spay & Neuter program dubbed as Snip ‘en Snap is well aligned with Animal Kingdom Foundation and Pawssion Project’s objective of eliminating strays, improving and extending their lives, and ensuring that they eventually settle in a good and loving home – Robinsons Malls donated a humble funding to support spaying of these cats and dogs.

Last October, Robinsons Luisita hosted Animal Kingdom’s low-cost Spay and Neuter activity benefitting (40) local dogs and (96) cats of indigent pet owners from the community of Brgy. San Miguel, in Tarlac City. While recently, Robinsons Galleria subsidized the sterilization of rescue animals from Pawssion Project’s shelters. The ceremonial turn-over of donation was even made more special as Robinsons Galleria pledged to sponsor a senior dog named Lolo Simba, making sure his daily needs and rehabilitation expenses are taken care of while waiting to be adopted.

“Majority of Filipino households experience financial crisis brought about by the pandemic and sadly, our bantay’s and muning’s needs are put on hold,” says Roseann C. Villegas, Robinsons Land Corporate Public Relations Director. She adds,” Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club strives to be part of the solution by sharing our resources to animal welfare groups with the same advocacy. Through Snip ‘en Snap, we can help bring our communities closer to low-cost veterinary services and procedures. Pet owners wouldn’t have to worry about their family member’s welfare. This way, we can help educate and encourage pet owners to take a more active role in securing their pet’s over all well-being.