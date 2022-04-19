Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club and Animal Kingdom Foundation search for shelter animals’ furever home

Robinsons Malls through its Happy Pets Club program partners with Animal Kingdom Foundation for a series of pet adoption activities with the aim to end animal homelessness.

People would often say that there’s no place like home. But what really makes a home more special? It’s with the loving presence of adorable pets who give you endless, unconditional love.

This April 23, Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club in partnership with Animal Kingdom Foundation will be holding its pilot pet adoption activity dubbed as “Home at Last: Pet Activity Day with Animal Kingdom Foundation” at Robinsons Magnolia, Central Garden between 10 AM to 5PM. Prepare to open your hearts – and homes- to fourteen rescue animals who will be up and ready for adoption.

Get ready to meet the seven beautiful rescue dogs named Rosie, Ana, Caly, Choco, Arthur, Bea and Aquina; three sweet cats named Primo, Calico and Matt; and four fluffy puppies named Alfie, Olive, Edward and Miles. All waiting to be with their future pet parents.

All interested adopters will just have to follow Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club’s official FB page and click on this link: https://bit.ly/homeatlast2022 to register. Once your application is approved by Animal Kingdom Foundation, come to Robinsons Magnolia on April 23 to finally meet and take home your newest family member.

Better yet, join the whole day fun fair at Robinsons Magnolia as pet parents get to participate in fun games; enjoy the pet pawrade; receive free cat and dog treats; learn more from the pet talk on responsible pet ownership; and win cool pet items from the raffle. All these through support from trusted pet brands and mall partners – True Value, Pet Lovers Center, Daiso and Topbreed.

To know more, visit Animal Kingdom Foundation and Robinsons Malls in Facebook and Instagram.

Checkout announcements and photos of adoptees at Robinsons Magnolia IG and Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club Facebook page.