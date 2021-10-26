Robinsons Land Corporation donates vaccine and essential to Lapu-Lapu City

In solidarity with the government’s vaccination initiatives, Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), through its hospitality arm Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, donated COVID-19 vaccines and essentials to Lapu-Lapu City for the benefit of the LGU’s frontliners.

A total of 1,000 doses of Aztrazeneca vaccines, thousands of facemasks and medical gloves, and hundreds of other essentials such as slippers, and bath and hand towels were recently turned over to Lapu-Lapu City office represented by Mayor Junard Chan. Present during the ceremonial turnover were (L-R)Attorney James Allan Sayson; JG Summit Corporate Environment, Health & Safety Manager George Sebastian, Summit Galleria Cebu General Manager and Owner’s Representative – Dusit Thani Mactan Arlene Tongco, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, First Lady Cindi Chan, and Dusit Thani Mactan General Manager Michael Kempf.