Robinsons Land Corporation and Animal Kingdom Foundation Gear Up for Run Fur Life 2022

Two powerhouses in championing animal welfare and responsible pet ownership – Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) and Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) are once again teaming up, this time, with a live return of the much-awaited Run Fur Life 2022, which is happening on September 25, 2022, 5 a.m., at Bridgetowne, Pasig City.

Now, after two years of just having a virtual run at home, Run Fur Life 2022 is set to make its return in RLC’s Bridgetowne, with much festivity as both dog owners and their furbabies run together in a beautiful open space to raise funds for a cause. There will be cute puppies in colorful leash, agile big dogs making their humans proud, a lot of giggling and laughing by pet owners while the rest of the canines scramble in their little paws—but most of all, there will be a common goal of raising funds.

Run Fur Life, which started in 2016, is a fundraising run for the benefit of maltreated, abandoned, and homeless dogs that are being rescued and rehabilitated by AKF. Aside from providing for the needs of shelter animals, it is also raising awareness about animal cruelty, ending dog meat trade, reducing the number of stray cats and dogs in the country through spay and neutering, and responsible pet ownership.

Animal Kingdom Foundation’s shelter dogs who were rescued from dog meat trade. These are just two of the hundreds of dogs who will benefit from the fundraising run.

And to make the live return of Run Fur Life more exciting, what better way than to do it at Bridgetowne Destination Estate, a 30.6-hectare fully-integrated development connecting two cities, Quezon City and Pasig City, through an iconic 200-meter bridge. Bridgetowne has plenty of space for all kinds of family and community-bonding activities. Recognizing the importance of pets to every family, it is poised to be filled pet parks, pet-friendly condominiums, green spaces and other pet-welcoming establishments. It’s also soon to be the home of Bridgetowne Obstacle Park that’s said to be the biggest permanent obstacle facility of its kind in the world, as well as the 105-meter x 65-meter Bridgetowne Football Field that’s certified with the standards of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). All these facilities are being overlooked by “The Victor,” a 20-storey -high art installation by Filipino-American artist Jefrë Manuel Figueras. The piece, undoubtedly, symbolizes the Filipinos’ victory and unity—which are also both important values in making Run Fur Life 2022 a success.

It’s time to run together for a better life. If you’re interested to join, have some quality time with your pets and fellow dog owners, or better yet, help raise funds to give other animals a better life, register and buy a race kit for only P900. This includes a drawstring bag with your race shirt, a cap, face mask, doggie bandana, alcohol dispenser, foldable water bottle, race bib, and raffle stub. Purchase of race kit includes sponsorship of a rescue cat or dog for one month.