Robinsons Galleria opens RC Tracks Free to the public

By Abante News
RC (Remote Control Car) fans and hobbyists alike will have their field day at RC Tracks, Robinsons Galleria’ newest offering to its shoppers and mallers alike. It is one of the mall’s newest facility and is open free for all ages.

RC enthusiast takes a quick snap of his car on
the track.

Come and bring your RC cars and experience the thrill in RC racing at Robinsons Galleria every Saturday and Sunday. What’s more, the tracks are specially-designed to accommodate RC Touring Cars (normal four-wheel-drive cars) and the drifters (drifting).

RC Hobbyist getting
ready to race the
tracks.

“Developing new areas within Robinsons Galleria is our way of welcoming back the public after being cooped up at home due the COVID-19 pandemic protocols,” says Romina C. Domingo, Robinsons Malls Operations Director. She adds that the RC appeals to both young and mature enthusiasts.

RC tracks are like an
outdoor playground
for adults.
These colorful RC Cars
are ready to race and
drift.
