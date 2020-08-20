Robin sa PH Army pinalagan ng netizen

Negatibo ang reaksiyon ng mga netizen sa pagtalaga kay Robin Padilla bilang Philippine Army Communication Panel Chief.

Mababasa sa Twitter ang naglalagablab na reaksiyon sa balitang ito tungkol kay Robin.

Heto nga ang reaksiyon ng mga netizen:

“Ahahaha! WTF is goin on with our military? Are they going lower than the lowest standards? Now they’re bringing in dickhead Robin Padilla to be part of their administrative organization?”

“Robin Padilla was a convicted criminal, no proper training or knowledge and cannot even properly coherent himself then becomes the head of communication department of Army’s ATP. It should be handled by people with knowledge and experience. No wonder the country is totally F.”

“Except for being a solid supporter, what makes Robin Padilla qualified for the position.?”

“Robin Padilla being appointed for a government position he has no background for is a peak trapo moves of this administration. Imagine the taxpayers money going to his undeserved salary. The change they promised was really worse.”