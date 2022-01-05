RLC’s Go Hotels, recognized by DOT for its support to the governments program on COVID-19 prevention program

RLC’s hotel brand and the country’s largest chain under the essential value sector, Go Hotels, was recognized by DOT during its recent Western Visayas Tourism Heroes Ceremonies. DOT awarded Go Hotels with a Plaque of Appreciation for its unrelenting support to the department’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts and its notable contribution to its respective cities namely Iloilo and Bacolod.

“Go Hotels Iloilo and Go Hotels Bacolod repurposed its facilities to accommodate and house fellow Filipinos and Balikbayans arriving the country and undergoing mandatory quarantine”, says Arthur G. Gindap, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts Senior Vice President & Business Unit General Manager. Mr. Gindap adds that Go Hotels’ health-care ready spaces were brought about by its elevated standard of hygiene based from WHO and DOH protocols, dubbed as Circle of Clean.

To date, Go Hotels is located in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with 15 properties nationwide. Go Hotels Plus Naga and Tuguegarao are slated to open this 2022.