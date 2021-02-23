Rizza inspirasyon ni Nick

WALANG ibang hangad si Fil-Am cager Nick Demusis kundi ang makapasok sa PBA sa gagawing Rookie Draft sa Marso.

At inspirasyon niya ang partner na si PBA courtside reporter Rizza Diaz maging ang kanilang baby.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the PBA and it’s been a dream of mine,” saad ng 29-anyos na MPBL player.

“And now having a daughter, I will be able to play in front of her (Rizza) and my family and also provide as a father for them, and at the same time fulfill a dream I’ve always had.” (Aivan Episcope)