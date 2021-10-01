Risa, Loren, Chiz naghain ng COC

Naghain na sina Senadora Risa Hontiveros at Antique Rep. Loren Legarda ng certificate of candidacy para sa pagka-senador sa May 22 elections.

Personal na nagtungo si Hontiveros sa Harbor Garden Tent ng Sofitel hotel sa Pasay City nitong Biyernes para pormalisa ang kanyang pagtakbo sa panibagong termino sa Senado.

Samantala, si Deputy Speaker and Antique Rep. Legarda ang unang naghain ng COC at target makabalik sa Senado sa susunod na halalan. Naghain si Legarda ng COC bandang alas-8:30 ng umaga.

Bago naging kinatawan ng Antique noong Mayo 2019, si Legarda na isang environmentalist at dating journalist ay three-term senator (1998-2004 at 2007-2019).

“With my 20 years of experience as Senator and my stint as Representative of the Lone District of Antique, I am confident that I can do much more to help solve the twin crisis, for the welfare of the Filipino people,” sabi ni Legarda sa isang statement.

Naghain rin ng certificate of candidacy (COC) si Sorsogon Gov. Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero para makabalik sa Senado sa 2022.

Subalit hindi naman personal na naghain ng COC si Escudero at ang kanyang abogadong si Atty. George Garcia ang kanyang pinadala.

“I will place my name once again in the ballot for the Senate in the hope that I will be able to do my part in helping our country recover from this pandemic after this administration,” sabi ni Escudero sa isang statement. (Dindo Matining/ Billy Begas)