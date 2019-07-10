Rico Blanco nabuwisit sa showbiz website

Dahil lang sa pagkukumpara kay Rico Blanco kay Keanu Reeves, na kesyo siya nga ang Pinoy version nito (parehong mahaba ang buhok), at sa ginamit na titulo ng isang website/online na; ‘Rico Blanco, ayaw ma-label bilang Keanue Reeves ng Pilipinas’, nagalit na ang singer/aktor.

“Stupid headline will get me into trouble guys. My point was lets stop making Filipinos local versions of global icons.”

Sabi nga ni Rico, tulad ni Sarah Geronimo, hindi siya dapat gawing Pinoy version ni Adele, o ni Lady Gaga. Pero giit pa rin niya, flattered siya na ikinumpara siya kay Keanu pero may silent advocacy nga raw kasi siya, na ang mga Pinoy ay hindi dapat maging Pinoy version ng iba.

At dahil diyan, ‘banned’ na nga raw ang website/online na ito sa mga presscon niya, ha!

“And by the way @PEPalerts t

ats the last time youll ever be invited to a presscon of mine. i trusted you but you abused the trust like u always do w artists. next time learn to respect the artists you interview. understand they work hard and help put food on YOUR table.”