Rico Aunzo & Ramil Tumampos at Robinsons Land ARTablado

Most people think of art as all-glam and a wellspring of riches, its operators luxuriating in a court of money, awards and an adoring public. Nothing could be further from the truth. Art is laborious, punishing, and demands much sacrifice from those who are inspired to put paint on canvas or shape wood, clay or marble into eloquent forms. Hard work alone does not guarantee success in the art world; there are many, many factors that figure into establishing an art career: luck, timing, inspiration, and support from patrons and the community, among others. But it starts with the desire to put one’s back into the entire process and to share the fruits of labor with loved ones.

Thus, for Rico Aunzo and Ramil Tumampos, artists share an affinity with the unsung heroes of labor—farmers, fisherfolk, construction workers, health workers, and those who own small businesses, etc. They are the backbone of this nation. It’s not all-toil, though; there is a sense of pride in being able to practice one’s craft and earn a humble living out of it.

“Fruits of Labor,” a two-man show of Rico Aunzo and Ramil Tumampos which opens on Easter Sunday at the Robinsons Land ARTablado in Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria, is a celebration of artistry and a form of thanksgiving for the bountiful blessings that they have received through their art. Each image painted represents the gift of life, the fruit of one’s hard labor, and the endless possibilities that life has to offer.

Born in Tatum City, Davao del Norte, Ramil Tumampos showed his love for drawing at a very young age. As a teenager, he worked with his father doing hand-painted billboards for various movie houses. As the demand for cinema marquees died down, Tumampos shifted to painting on canvas and explored a style characterized as “impressionist transparency mixed with Cubism.” It was an inspired move. At present, Ramil Tumampos resides in Magalang, Pampanga and actively joins art exhibits to showcase his work and to meet fellow art practitioners.

For Naptalie “Rico” Aunzo, that world is essentially a “home.” It’s a place where ordinary Filipinos can be rooted and can possess—as author Gabriel García Márquez puts it—“a second opportunity on earth.” Rico sees the country as filled with Pedro Masipags (and not Juan Tamads), which he depicts in his work as angular or slightly distorted figures that appear “idol-like, introspective, with long necks and portentous eyes that are shut.”

The artist’s watercolor painting was included in then Ateneo president Fr. Jose Ramon T. Villarin’s book of reflections titled Siya Nga! in 2020—along with works by National Artist BenCab, Betsy Westendorp, Justin Nuyda, Wig Tysmans and Elmer Borlongan.

Aunzo’s art has drawn sustenance from a humble world where people such as the balut vendor, the farmer, the fishermen—their fateful existence in a socially circumscribed space, notwithstanding—are simply not afraid to take on big dreams, for the sake of “home.”

For Rico Aunzo and Ramil Tumampos, the fruits of their labor are birthed by the seeds of artistry. Established in 2020, Robinsons Land ARTablado, a portmanteau of “art” and “entablado” is Robinsons Land’s very own stage in showcasing the Filipino ingenuity and creativity. This platform allows emerging artists to freely express themselves through art and paves the way to greater recognition of their talent and hard work.