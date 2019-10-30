Ricky Martin may bago na namang ‘baby’

May bagong addition sa lumalaking pamilya ng Latino singer na si Ricky Martin at ng husband niyang si Jwan Yosef. The couple welcomed their fourth child—a baby boy named, Renn Martin-Yosef.

Pinost ni Ricky sa Instagram ang new family member nila.

“Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido,” which translates to “our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born.”

May twin boys na sina Martin at Jwan named Valentino and Matteo. Meron din silang daughter named Lucia.

Naganap ang announcement sa paparating pa lang na baby boy nang tumanggap si Ricky ng HRC (Human Rights Campaign) National Visibility Award for his advocacy for the LGBTQ community.

“My family’s here. Jwan, I don’t see you but my husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here. I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids.

“I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she’s also the light of my life.

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting! Alright! I love big families.” (Ruel Mendoza)