Ricky Martin itinanggi sexual relationship sa pamangkin

Pinabulaanan ng legal team ng Puerto Rican singer na si Ricky Martin ang akusasyon sa kanilang kliyente na nagkaroon ito ng sexual relationship sa pamangkin nito na nag-claim din na naging biktima ng domestic violence.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” ayon pa sa attorney ng singer na si Marty Singer.

Dagdag pa niya: “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Earlier this month ay nakatanggap ang 50-year-old La Vida Loca singer ng complaint made under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act per the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law. Bagama’t hindi na-mention ang name ng petitioner, pinawalang-totoo ni Martin ang mga naturang alegasyon.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” sey pa ng legal team ni Martin.

Ayon pa sa report, ang petitioner ay anak ng kapatid ni Ricky Martin na si Eric Martin.

Sa pag-imbestiga pa ng legal team ng singer, nalaman nila na ilang linggo bago nag-file ng complaint ang pamangkin ni Martin, nagkaroon ang singer ng hindi maayos na pag-uusap ng ex-manager niya na si Rebecca Drucker.

Nag-file din daw ng demanda si Drucker laban kay Martin dahil sa mga unpaid commissions nito na umabot na sa $3 million. Nai-file ang complaint sa Los Angeles Central District Court noong June 29.

Sa naturang 15-page complaint, siniwalat ni Drucker na sya ang tumulong kay Martin sa mga “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors.” Kaya malaki raw ang utang na komisyon ni Martin kay Drucker.

Iniimbestigahan kung may kinalaman din ba si Drucker sa pag-file ng pamagkin ni Martin ng domestic abuse charges. (Ruel Mendoza)