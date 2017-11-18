Richard nagtaray sa P38.5M tax evasion case

Tinapos na ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang preliminary investigation sa P38.5 milyong tax evasion case na inihain ng Bureau of Internal Re­venue (BIR) laban sa ­aktor na si Richard Gutierrez matapos na magsumite ito ng kasagutan sa kinakaharap na kaso.

Mistulang nagtaray pa ang aktor sa kanyang sagot sa kaso matapos igiit na hindi sila ng accountant ng ‘R Gutz’ na si Teresita Dabu-David ang naghanda at nag-file ng mga dokumentong kinukuwestyon ng BIR.

“That bereft of any intent to brag but I think it is necessary to mention that we celebrities do not personally prepare and file our taxes not only because of our busy schedules but most importantly because it will cause public commotion and disorder when fans take our pictures and autographs,” ayon kay Gutierrez.

“This is very saddening for a taxpayer. I was put into public ridicule and was subjected into publicity trial for being an alleged tax evader when in fact they can just send notice first to me and R Gutz so that, privately, complainant can check the books of R Gutz before filing any case,” dagdag ng aktor.

Sabi ng BIR, dinaya ni Gutierrez ang gobyerno sa dapat niyang bayarang buwis mula sa kanyang kinita na itinatakda ng National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1997.

Kung kaya’t nais ng BIR na kasuhan ang aktor ng 2 counts of perjury sa ilalim ng Article 183 ng Revised Penal Code dahil sa pagsisinungaling sa mga pekeng dokumento at affidavit na isinumite bilang depensa sa tax evasion case.