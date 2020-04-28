Richard, Melody naunsyami ang wedding anniversary

Nalusaw ang dapat sana ay bonggang selebrasyon ng mag-asawang Richard Yap at Melody Yap.

Umabot na sa 25 taon ang kasal, pagsasama ng dalawa na dapat sana ay isang bonggang party ang gagawin, pero dahil sa lockdown nagkasya na lang sila na batiin ang isa’t isa.

“Celebrating our 25th anniversary today with my love, the wind beneath my wings and forever partner and best friend. Even though we’re in ECQ, the most important thing is that we’re together through all this. Here’s to the next 25 years and beyond. Cheers my love!” sabi ni Richard. (Rey Pumaloy)