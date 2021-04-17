Ria suportado mga bata: Liza ambassador ng ‘Save The Children PH’

Ang bongga rin ni Liza Soberano, na hindi lang ang tungkol sa karapatan ng mga kababaihan ang pinaglalaban niya, kundi pati na rin ang mga kabataan.

Si Liza nga ang napiling ‘Save The Children Philippines’ ambassador, at makikita `yon sa Twitter account ng Save The Children Philippines.

“I’m proud and honored to be the newest ambassador of Save the Children Philippines! Follow us on @SaveChildrenPH to watch my introductory video and to be the first to know about opportunities to help. #LizaSoberanoForSavetheChildren #ForAndWithChildren #SavetheChildrenPHat40 https://t.co/PEVu2Qofry,” sabi ni Liza.

Anyway, bukod kay Liza, si Ria Atayde rin ay masugid na supporter ng naturang grupo.

“As @SaveChildrenPH turns 40 and as I turn 29, what better way to celebrate than to reach out to even more families and children. If you have some to spare, please click the link below to donate back-to-school kits and hygiene kits,” sabi ni Ria.

Sana ay dumami pa ang mga artista na tulad nina Liza at Ria. (Dondon Sermino)