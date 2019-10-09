Reyes playing coach ng billiards team

Hangad ng mga Pilipinong cue artist na makapag-ambag ng apat na gold medal sa ilalim ni newly-appointed coach pool legend Efren “Bata” Reyes sa pagdaraos sa bansa ng 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 sa Disyembre 3-10 sa Manila Hotel Tent City.

Ito ang sabi ni Billiards and Snookers Congress of the Philippines secretary general Robert Mananquil.

Nagpahayag na rin ng kahandaan ang mga manunumbok na lalampasan ang dalawang ginto, isang pilak at dalawang tansong medalyang naiuwi mula sa huling edisyon ng kada dalawang taong multi-sport meet sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia nitong 2017.

Hinirit ng opisyal, lumalim ang national pool talents ngayong taon, na binubuo nina world No. 3 Rubilen Amit, world no. 4 Carlo Biado, Dennis Orcollo, Johann Chua, Jeffrey Ignacio, Warren Kiamco, Chezka Centeno, Iris Rañola at Floriza Andal.

Hinirit ni Mananquil na nakatutok ang lineup sa pagsungkit sa apat na ginto mula sa men’s at women’s 9-ball competition pati na rin sa men’s at women’s 10-ball event.

“That’s four gold medals already,” hirit ni Mananquil, na board member din ng Philippine Olympic Committee.

“We still have 9-ball and 10-ball doubles where we also have fighting chances. Of course, I can’t promise that we would also win the gold there, but if luck rolls our way, we might sweep all pool events and win six out of the 10 gold medals at stake,” wakas niya.

Sasalang naman sa snookers sina Alvin Barbero, Michael Angelo Mengorio, Jeffrey Roda at Basil Al-Shajjar habang sina Benjie Guevarra at Luis Saberdo ang mga sasargo sa English Billiards.

Makakatambal ni Reyes ay sasabak si Francisco dela Cruz sa carom habang gagampanan ang responsibilidad bilang coach ng national squad kasama ang isa pang legend at kumpare niyang na si Francisco “Django” Bustamante bilang deputy.

“What we have is a very stacked and solid lineup,” sabi ni Mananquil, kung saan inaasahan nito na mahihirapan muli na makamedalya sa EB at carom events.

“The Malaysians and the Singaporeans, being former British colonies, are expected to dominate English Billiards while carom is the pet event of the Vietnamese. Despite that, we will still go all out and take advantage of our homecourt edge.” sabi nito.