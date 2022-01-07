Reyes, Palomata hanap ng ‘pugad’

LILIBAN sa darating na 2022 season ng Premier Volleyball League (PVL) ang koponan ng Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors.

Ibinahagi ni team manager Buddy Encarnado sa Abante/Tonite Sports via phone interview na dahil sa hindi katiyakang sitwasyon dulot ng pandemya kaya nagpasya ang koponan na mag-leave of absence.

“Number 1, yung COVID-19 cases right now, it’s more than last year. As early as December, we were talking about it already and look what’s happening right now, exactly what we foresaw and we cannot be a party knowing fully well– to continue with the team is to continue risking the lives of our players, we cannot be a party to it,” saad ni Encarnado.

“The best thing that we saw is for us to have a leave of absence and try to see what will happen for the year after this year considering that COVID-19 (cases) is so high. So basically, the health condition is paramount to our concern.”

Dahil sa leave of absence, papasok sa free agency sina stalwarts Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips, Dell Palomata, Bang Pineda, Jovie Prado, Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng at iba pa.

Sey ni Encarnado, “we cannot prevent them from seeking new teams.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)