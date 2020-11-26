Ret. Gen. Gilbert Cruz pinuwesto sa DDB

Itinalaga ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si dating Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Director Gilbert Cruz bilang permanent member ng Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Ang appointment ni Cruz ay inanunsyo ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque at may titulong undersecretary.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the appointment of Mr. Gilbert dela Cruz Cruz as Permanent Member of the Dangerous Drugs Board on November 24, 2020,” ani Roque.

Naniniwala ang Palasyo na napapanahon ang appointment ni Cruz sa pinaigting na kampanya ng Duterte administration kontra iligal na droga dahil magagamit nito ang kanyang mga karanasan noong nasa serbisyo pa ito sa Philippine National Police.

Hangad ng Palasyo ang tagumpay ni Cruz sa kanyang bagong trabaho para pagsilbihan ang bayan.

“The fight against illegal drugs is the centerpiece program of the Duterte administration. We therefore consider the appointment of Mr. Cruz as timely and relevant with his previous work at the Philippine National Police,” dagdag ni Roque.

Nakilala si Cruz bilang kaaway ng mga kriminal at responsable sa pagkalansag ng ilang big time international drug syndicates at pag-neutralized sa kidnap for ransom at robbery hold up gangs sa bansa. (Aileen Taliping)