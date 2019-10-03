Resulta sa imbestigasyon sa PMA hazing, paabotun ni Duterte sa dili pa mohimog aksyon

Paabotun ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang mahimong resulta sa imbestigasyon sa insidente sa hazing sa Philippine Military Academy (PMA) sa dili pa kini mohimog lakang sa angayang himoun sa mga manubag sa kamatayon sa kadete nga si Darwin Dormitorio.

Kini ang gibutyag sa Presidente dihang gipangutana sa kaso sa poagkamatay ni Dormitorio nga gituhuang namatay sa hazing.

Matud sa Presidente nga bisan unsay resulta sa imbestigasyon moagi kaniya tungod kay siya ang Commander-in-Chief.

“This is a subject of so many investigations. The police and the PMA. Hierarchy itself. Patapusin mo muna. Huwag mo akong tanungin kasi eventually the administrative case pupunta ‘yan sa akin for final. The final appeal administratively is to the commander in chief, ako. So prudent would say would demand that… ’ll just keep it to myself,” matud sa Presidente

“I would say that it would greatly depend on what is recommended. The PMA would have want (sic) administratively, and the police might have another, doon na lang,” dagdag pa ng Pangulo.

Pero bisan unsay buhaton aron mahunong ang hazing sa nasud aduna gihapoy namatay busa nagtuo siya dili na gayud mawagtang kini gawas lang kung i-ban ang fraternity sa nasud. (Jess Campos)