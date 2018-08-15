Respeto hiling sa ‘Ang Probinsyano’

Pinalagan na ni Ding­dong Dantes ang paggamit ng series na ‘Ang Probinsyano’ nang dawalang beses sa picture ng wedding nila ni Marian Rivera pati na sa edited pic ng anak na si Zia nang walang permiso.

Nagpadala si Dong ng sulat sa production team ng teleserye nu’ng Lunes, na inilabas niya sa kanyang Face Book account ang nilalaman ng liham.

“Last week, the DongYanatics has brought to my attention that photos of our family were used and altered for a primetime television series show. In two episodes of Ang Probinsyano, our wedding photo and a photo taken during Zia’s baptism were edited and featured without the consent of our photographer and our family.

“I have been deeply thinking about disclosin­g my response to the public. However, I owe it to the DongYanatics, to other friends who also expressed their concern, and to our family, to share our action regarding this.

“A letter has already been forwarded to the production team of Ang Probinsiyano. This was done in good faith. To express my dismay and deep concern.

“Courtesy and fair practice must always be observed especially in an established industry like us. But whether or not it is done within the entertainment section, we should always be reminded on the basic etiquette for online photo use and sharing that includes askin­g permission and/or citing resources.

“I do hope that this won’t happen again.

“Below is an excerpt from the letter that was sent to the producer of the show last August 11:

“I appreciate that you found artistic inspiration from the original photos. Unfortunately, there is the inescapable consequence that legal and moral rights were violated here. And as you may very well be aware of, established industry practice is against such act as it amounts to disrespect. Worst of all, as a father and a husband, I cannot help but feel offended and deeply hurt by such actions, which happened not just once, but twice. Basic rules of courtesy in this case dictate that you first secure permission from the photographer and my family.”

Kalakip ng post ni Dong and video clip na forwarded sa kanya ng DongYanatics kung saan ginamit ang photos ng pamilya noong Novemeber 26, 2017 at August 8, 2018.

Sa kaugnay na report, nagpadala ng mensahe si Alice Dixson kay Dong para hu­mingi ng paumahin sa paggamit ng picture ng wedding photo nila.

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin kay Dong, if our production made a mistake like that. Kahit naman ako, it if was my wedding photo, ayoko namang gamitin ng iba tao…” bahagi ng message ni Alice na kasama rin sa series ni Coco Martin.

Naku, some people never learn sa ganitong courtesy, huh!