Resignation ni Clavite gidawat ni Duterte

Gidawat na ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang pagresign ni Philippine Information Agency Director General Harold Clavite.

Matud ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea nga Hulyo 17, 2019 mipadayag sa iyang intensiyon si Clavite nga miduso sa iyang irrevocable resignation tungod sa mga personal nga hinungdan

Gihimong rason ni Clavite nga nakaserbisyo siya og tulo ka tuig sa nasud og panahon na aron iyang atimanon ang iyang pamilya.

“Mr. Harold Clavite in his letter dated 17 July 2019 manifested his intention to submit his irrevocable resignation to the President citing personal reasons. He also said that he already gave 3 yrs to the country and its time for him to go back to his family. This was elevated to the President and thereafter accepted,” matud ni Medialdea.

Nagpasalamat ang Malacañang sa serbisyong gihimo ni Clavite alang sa nasud.

Subay niini mipagawas ug pamahayag si Clavite nga dili makiangayon ang dinaliang pagpapahawa kaniya sa puwesto dihang misulat siya sa buhatan ni Medialdea plano pa lang kini.

Dawat na niya kung dili na siya moserbisyo sa gobyerno.

“The letter asking me to leave on the same day was too harsh not only for me but for the organization which was deprived of proper transition and handover,” matud ni Clavite.

Si Clavite ay gipasanginlan nga giongong contract splitting ug pagbayad sa tanang contractors bisan wala mahuman ang proyekto nga maoy hinungdan aron ipasusi kini sa Presidential Communications Operations Office. (Jess Campos)