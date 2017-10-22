Reporma sa retirement benefits ng uniformed personnel pinaplantsa na sa Kamara

Sinimulan ng himayin ng technical working group (TWG) ng House committee on government enterprises and privatization at House committee on national defense and security para pagsamahin ang dalawang panukalang batas na pumupuntiryang ireporma ang matatanggap na benepisyo sa pagreretiro pitong major uniformed services ng gobyerno.

Kabilang sa pitong major uniformed services ay ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), at National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA).

Binusisi ng TWG para pag-isahin ang House Bill 1137 ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano at House Bill 5673 ni Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas na parehong may pamagat na “Unified Uniformed Personnel Retirement Benefits and Pension Reform Act.”

Ayon sa head ng TWG na si Baguio City Rep. Mark Go, mismong si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang nagbigay-diin na kinakailangang baguhin ang mapapalang benepisyo at pensyon ng mga unipormadong nasa serbisyo.

“Existing retirees and future retirees of the uniformed services shall be entitled to receive a monthly retirement pay equivalent to two-and-a-half percent for each year of active service rendered, but not exceeding 90 percent of the monthly base and longevity pay of the grade next higher than the permanent grade last held, amending Section 17 of Presidential Decree 1638 also known as Establishing A New System Of Retirement And Separation For Military Personnel Of The Armed Forces Of The Philippines issued in 1979 by former President Marcos,” ayon sa panukala.

Sa pamamagitan ng panukala ay inaasahang matutugunan ang karaingan ng mga miyembro ng major uniformed services ng gobyerno.

“All new entrants, who at the time of their actual retirement, are eligible to receive retirement benefits and pension under existing laws applicable to the uniformed services, shall be entitled to receive their lump sum benefit equivalent to three years within one month of their effective date of retirement. All uniformed personnel who are disabled in the line of duty shall be eligible to receive a monthly pension, the rates of which shall be determined by the respective department concerned,” nakasaad pa sa panukala.