Rep. Vargas nag inhibit sa ABS CBN franchise voting

Si Quezon City Representative Alfred Vargas ay nag- abstain sa pagboto para sa renewal ng ABS-CBN franchise sa dahilang conflict of interest.

“This representation, as an actor or producer, has been engaged for projects with the network. Thus, out of propriety and as dictated by law, I am duty bound to inhibit myself from voting on the application for franchise renewal,” ayon kay Vargas sa inilabas niyang statement bago pa ang botohan.

Ngunit paglilinaw ni Vargas, ang kanyang puso ay nananatili para sa mga empleyado ng network.

(Eralyn Prado)

