Rep. Abante positibo uli

Muling nagpositibo sa COVID-19 si House Deputy Speaker at Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr.

Ayon kay Abante lumabas ang resulta ng kanyang test ngayong Miyerkoles ng umaga.

“This is the second time I have contracted COVID. While at present I am only experiencing some body pain, I am currently being monitored by my doctors as a precautionary measure. Aside from being fully vaccinated, I have also received my booster shot––and it is clear, in my view, that the vaccines have helped me in these two bouts with the virus,” saad ni Abante.

Napagsabihan na rin umano ang mga nagkaroon ng close contact sa kanya sa mga nakaraang araw at pinayuhan ang mga ito na mag-self-quarantine at magbantay sa mga sintomas.

“As part of regular precautions we have undertaken in our home to protect ourselves, our family, and our loved ones from COVID-19,” dugtong pa nito. (Billy Begas)