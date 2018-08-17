Remittance sa OFW’s sa Middle East miubos ug kapin 15 porsiento

Nabalaka si Leyte Rep. Henry Ong sa dakung pagkanaug sa remittance sa mga overseas Filipino worker (OFWs) gika sa Tunga-tungang Sidlaka

Matud ni Ong nga subay sa datos sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas nga moabot sa 15.3% o $601.8 million ang pagkanaug sa OFWs remittance gikan sa Middle East gikan sa Enero hangtud Hunyo karong tuiga.

Bisan kun gipaabot nga mosaka kini sa ila duhang bahin sa 2018 tungod sa pagsaulog sa Pasko, dili kampante ang kongresista tungod sa natala ang pagkanaug sa mga bansa nga kanhi maog gigikanan sa dakung remittance sama sa Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ug Israel.

Gituhuan sa mga magbabalaod nga miabot sa saturation point ang OFW market sa Middle East.

Girekomendar ni Ong sa gobyerno na hinay-hinay nga usbon ang palisiya alang sa deployment ng mga OFW sa abroad.

“To prepare for slowdown of remittances from the Middle East as early as now the Philippines should start more new deployment to other countries where OFWs are welcome, needed, respected, and cared for. We should have bilateral labor agreements with them. They should be signatories to and have ratified international conventions on migrant workers,” matud ni Ong.