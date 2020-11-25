Remedios Salazar-Fernando, bagong CA presiding justice

Hinirang ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando bilang bagong presiding justice ng Court of Appeals (CA).

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na kumpiyansa ang Palasyo na magagampanan ni Fernando ang kanyang tungkulin nang may dedikasyon at integridad tulad ng ipinakita nitong pagsisilbi sa CA.

“The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the appointment of Court of Appeals Associate Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando as CA Presiding Justice on November 24, 2020,” ani Roque.

Nagpaabot ng pagbati ang Palasyo kay Justice Fernando at hangad na magagampanan nito nang mahusay ang kanyang bagong responsibilidad para sa sambayanan.

“Good luck and we wish her all the best in her future undertakings,” dagdag ni Roque.

Bago ang appointment ni Fernando, ito na ang umaktong presiding justice matapos magretiro si dating presiding justice Romeo Barza noong August 2019. (Aileen Taliping)