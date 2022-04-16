Religious group na may 1.5M miyembro solid kay Lacson

SOLIDO pa rin ang suporta ng isang evangelical organization sa kandidatura ni presidential candidate Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson.

Bago pa man ang paghahain niya ng certificate of candidacy ay nagpahayag ng kanilang suporta kay Lacson ang AngChristian Church Fellowship International (CCFI) na may halos 1.5 milyong Pilipinong miyembro.

Sa liham na ipinadala noong Agosto 1, 2021 ni Bishop Pat Alfred Hermosilla, pinuno ng CCFI sa Pilipinas, inihayag niyaang kanilang pagsuporta kay Lacson at sa running mate nitong sivice presidential candidate at Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III.

“We strongly believe in your good governance and integrity in leading our nation. As such, we are giving you our full support as President of the Republic of the Phi­lippines together with your Vice President, Sen. Tito Sotto, on [these] coming national elections,” ayon sa liham.

Ang isang CCFI pastor na si Pastor Joseph Thim Lasaca Jamboy na tumatakbong independent vice governor candidate sa Cavite ay suportado rin ang Lacson-Sotto tandem.

Sa kasalukuyan, may 168 na simbahan ang CCFI ito sa Pilipinasat may siyam na international team sa Africa, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Thailand at Switzerland. (Eralyn Prado)