Rein, Viva maraming pasabog

Mas pasabog! Mas paandar! Mas kagula-gulantang!

Ganiyan nga ang dapat abangan sa Rein Entertainment, na binubo nina Lino Cayetano, Shugo Praico, Philip King.

Heto nga at officially ay nag-partner na sila ng Viva Entertainment.

Noong Sept. 01 nga ay nagkaroon na non-exclusive partnership sa Viva for a multi-series and movie deal ang Rein Entertainment.

Magta-tandem nga ang Viva at Rein sa multiple, long-term projects, films, series for both mainstream TV and online streaming platforms.

At di ba nga, unang nakipag-partner ang Rein Entertainment sa ABS-CBN at ginawa nila ang socio-political thriller series na “Bagman,” two seasons of which is now available on Netflix.

They have also partnered with Tencent Video for their first-ever project in the Philippines with the youth drama series “Section St. Valentine: The Disappearance of Divine” and the romantic LGBTQ series “Betcin” streaming on WeTV.

At siyempre, kaabang-abang ang highly anticipated entry nila sa 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival this December with “Nanahimik ang Gabi” starring Heaven Peralejo, Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado, written and directed by Shugo Praico. (Dondon Sermino)