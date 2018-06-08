Regine ayaw nang magpa-video ‘pag kumakanta

Kung ang Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid lang ang masusunod, ayaw niyang may mga kumukuha ng video niya kapag nagpe-perform siya sa isang show.

Katwiran ni Regine, she is performing for the people at hindi sa mga cellphone cameras nila.

“As a performer, you want to be able to perform to the people, not to the cellphone.

“When you’re taking videos, hindi mo nae-enjoy ‘yung performance because you’re trying to see if tama ba ‘yung shot mo.

“So ‘yung live experience, hindi mo na na-e-experience, as much as possible, we want for them to enjoy the live singing because it really is different,” sey ni Regine.

Pero wala naman daw magagawa si Regine dahil iyon na raw ang nakasanayan nang gawin ng marami kapag nanonood ng concert. Automatic na raw na ilalabas nila ang kanilang cellphones para ma-video ang mga pangyayari sa entablado.

“Hindi mo naman sila mapagbabawalan kasi I was also asking ‘yung mga fans why they do that?

“Kasi nga as a performer, you want them to enjoy us ‘di ba? Ang sabi nila ‘Because we want to keep watching it after.’ So parang sila, ‘One time ko lang kasi mapapanood so I want to be able to enjoy it.’ Pag-uwi daw nila sa bahay, they’ll still watch it. Hindi mo naman din maalis ‘yun sa kanila.

“But like I said, when you’re there in the venue, you have the chance to enjoy it live, mababawasan ‘yon if nasa cellphone ka, ‘yun lang.”

Iba na raw ang audience ngayon, hindi raw tulad noong ‘80s at ‘90s na hindi pa uso ang mga cellphone cameras, tutok ang audience sa mga nagpe-perform sa harapan nila. Kaya ramdam daw ng performer ang reaction ng audience.

“Ang tendency kasi hindi sila makapag-react kasi may cellphone sila. Sana lang not the entire time.

“Yes, you only see it once but you get the full effect, hindi ‘yung parang half lang. Watching it on your cellphone is not the same as watching it live,” pagtapos pa ni Regine na magkakaroon ng 3 Stars 1 Heart concert sa Dubai Trade Center on June 16 with Christian Bautista and Julie Anne San Jose.

Prince Harry, Meghan todo honeymoon sa Ireland

Pagkatapos ng kanilang mini-honeymoon sa Canada, tinuloy ng Duke and Duchess of Sussex na sina Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ang kanilang official honeymoon sa Ashford Castle in Cong, Co Mayo, Ireland.

Close to the public ngayon ang naturang castle at napapaligiran ito ng heavy security sa lahat ng road at back lanes na patungo sa castle.

Ang 800-year-old Ashford Castle ay paboritong puntahan ng mga royalty at celebrity para sa kanilang bakasyon. Madalas ding maganap ang mga wedding reception sa naturang castle.

Voted ito as the Best Hotel in the World noong 2015 at located ito sa 350 acre estate on the edge of Loch Cong sa Mayo countryside.

Hindi na raw kailangan pang lumabas at lumayo ng castle nila Prince Harry and Meghan dahil kumpleto sa mga amenity ang lugar including horse riding, fishing, falconry and shooting. Meron ding golf course, cycling at kayaking.

Para naman sa ayaw ng outdoor activities, equipped ang castle ng sarili nitong spa at malaking cinema.